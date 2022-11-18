Details on the Process of Changing Rhea Ripley’s WWE Theme Song

Rhea Ripley discussed the process of getting a new WWE theme song after joining Judgment Day in an interview with Wes Styles.

“Yeah so, I actually messaged Chris [Motionless] and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m changing a little bit in WWE and I think it’s time for me to get a new song. I want to keep it sort of the same, but I want it to be a little bit different, a little bit heavier. I want you to sing it.’ And he was like so humbled by it he was like, ‘I can’t believe that you’re asking me to sing your song, I think that’s incredible, of course like I’d be down to do it if we could get it set up.’ I was like, it’s funny because like we’re both going back and forth. I was like, ‘No, I can’t believe that you’d do this for me.’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t believe you’d ask me to do this.’ Which is wild in itself, because like he’s been one of my favorites since I was a kid.”

“But yeah, so I just talked to the music people and they set it all up. I sent over the emails and sort of was like that middle person a little bit, and helped set up because I wanted it so bad. And then it all coming together so perfectly. And hearing my new song, I was so happy and so excited to use it. It’s insane.”

On the possibility of Judgment Day vs. The O.C. in WarGames:

“Yeah, of course! WarGames is like one of my favorite PPVs. It’s like no other, and I know what it’s like, being a part of them. I think that they’re extremely fun, extremely dangerous, but the time of my life. So having a WarGames match where it was The O.C. against the Judgment Day, and I could be a part of it? I mean, I’m all in for that.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



