Details On The R-Truth Game Show Finale, New Workout Episode From Sheamus

– As seen below, Sheamus has released the 103rd episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts from his personal YouTube channel. This is the first new episode in two months. This episode features The Celtic Warrior joining three-time Kickboxing World Champion Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson for a Kickboxer Fight Camp in Nashville, TN.

“WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… 15 Rounds of 3 Minutes hell is what Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson is about…A 3 Time Kickboxing World Champion. Be the best. Brave Change,” Sheamus wrote as the YouTube description.

– There is no new episode of The R-Truth Game Show on the WWE Network this week. However, the season one finale will be airing next Tuesday with Carmella vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango. Last week’s show saw Truth reveal the top 5 competitors for the first season, which led to Carmella vs. Breezango being announced. The Top 5 scoreboard saw Big E and Sasha Banks both finish with 75 points, While Carmella finished with 78 points, and Breezango finished with 83.