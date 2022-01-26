Details On The WWE NXT 2.0 Soundtrack

WWE Music Group has announced that the “As Close As It Gets” soundtrack for NXT 2.0 is now available via Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. The soundtrack is released by Def Rebel and includes three versions of Ollie Jayy’s “Make Em Fall” song that she performed on this week’s show.

Here is the full track listing along with each song from Youtube-

1. Make Em Fall (Rap Mix) – featuring OllieJayy

2. Shooting Star (Program Theme)

3. Out the Way (Program Theme)

4. Make Em Fall – featuring OllieJayy

5. Make Em Fall (Rock Mix) – featuring OllieJayy