Details On This Week’s TNA Bound For Glory Press Conference

TNA Wrestling issued a press release with all of the details regarding their TNA Bound For Glory 2024 press conference scheduled for this week.

Featured below is the complete announcement with the details on the October 24 press event promoting the October 26 pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan:

Bound For Glory Media Availability In Detroit, October 22-24

BFG Will Emanate From The Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit on October 26, With iMPACT! Tapings On October 27

The showcase event of the year for TNA Wrestling, BOUND FOR GLORY, will be held Saturday, October 26, at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Then, on Sunday, October 27, the stars of TNA Wrestling will be back in action at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse, with all matches taped for future episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night on AXS TV.

Tickets for both Detroit shows are now available at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/19179/wayne-state-fieldhouse.

Here is the Media Interview Availability Schedule in Detroit leading into BFG:

Tuesday afternoon, October 22: Joe Hendry

Wednesday morning, October 23: Joe Hendry

Wednesday afternoon, October 23: Jeff & Matt Hardy

Thursday morning, October 24: Jeff & Matt Hardy

Plus, the BFG Press Conference is Thursday, October 24, starting at 1:10 p.m. EDT, inside the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit. The press conference will feature TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and his BFG opponent, Joe Hendry, as well as Frankie Kazarian. Also appearing at the press conference: Jeff & Matt Hardy. The press conference will stream live on TNA’s digital platforms and will be hosted by Gia Miller.

JOE HENDRY

Since April, Joe Hendry has been the most popular pro wrestler in the industry. That’s when the 11-year pro became a viral sensation when his theme song “I Believe In Joe Hendry” was released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry participated in the 6-person main event at Slammiversary in Montreal. Hendry also has made multiple appearances on WWE’s NXT.

THE HARDYS

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. In fact, WWE named The Hardys as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling. In 2003, Jeff & Matt co-wrote an autobiographical book of memoirs; their book was a New York Times best-seller.

JEFF HARDY

Jeff has long had a passion and participated in motocross, as well as artistic endeavors such as music and painting. Jeff made his TNA debut in 2004 in a match against A.J. Styles for the TNA X Division Championship. He has been the TNA World Champion three times for a combined 249 days.

MATT HARDY

Matt Hardy’s eccentric “Broken” gimmick made its debut in 2016 and has long been praised, winning multiple Best Gimmick awards. Matt made his TNA debut in 2011 in a match against Rob Van Dam. Matt is a two-time former TNA World Champion. He played baseball and football while growing up and attended Union Pines High School in North Carolina.

NIC NEMETH

Formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nic Nemeth made his TNA debut in January and won the TNA World Championship in July. A Cleveland native who graduated from Kent State University after setting several school records as a wrestler, Nemeth made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. He was a champion in singles and tag team action during his near-20-year career in WWE, including a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion and 6-time Intercontinental Champion. Nemeth is a diehard fan of his hometown Cleveland Browns.

FRANKIE KAZARIAN

A California native with more than 25 years of pro wrestling experience, Kazarian has been a singles and tag team champion in TNA – and now proudly bills himself as “The King of TNA.” He is a five-time former X-Division Champion and three-time World Tag Team Champion. He was trained by wrestling legend Killer Kowalski and is married to former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks, who was inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2023. Longtime fan of the heavy metal band Metallica, Kazarian plays bass guitar and is in a band called VexTemper.

All the TNA stars will be Detroit for the two nights of high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling, including Jordynne Grace, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Moose, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many others.

For tickets to the TNA shows in Detroit (October 26-27), go to: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/19179/wayne-state-fieldhouse.