Details On Thunder Rosa’s Relationship With AEW

During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa working with his company:

“Thunder Rosa is great. I hadn’t really thought about reaching out and booking Thunder Rosa. I was with Kenny Omega and Omega brought up when we were talking about contenders that he thought Thunder Rosa would be great, but she works for the NWA. I thought we could work something out. Billy (Corgan) said he thought it would be a great idea. He said he thinks all champions should be fighting champions so why shouldn’t their champion come in and challenge for our titles? We think Thunder Rosa is a very good wrestler and we will find out how Thunder Rosa and Shida stack up at All Out. I think it’s a great match. It was a fun one to book and I was glad to put it on the card.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

While speaking to Fightful.com, Rosa noted that she had nothing to do with the deal being made between the two promotions but she’s been enjoying her experience so far.