Details On Toni Storm’s Upcoming WWE Network Special

WWE acquired a ton of footage from the indies including PROGRESS Wrestling. Now the company is prepared to release a new special for Toni Storm to celebrate her previous achievements in PROGESS.

“The Best of Toni Storm in PROGRESS Wrestling” is coming to the WWE Network, and we have a full match listing. These contests feature Storm wrestling some of the best opponents she encountered during that period of her career.

You can check out the match listing below:

Match Listing for The Best of Toni Storm in PROGRESS Wrestling:

Chapter 49: Super Strong Style 16 – 2017 – Night 2 (May 28, 2017)

Toni Storm vs Jinny vs Laura Di Matteo

Chapter 52: Vote Pies (July 23, 2017)

Toni Storm vs Laura Di Matteo

Chapter 67: Bourbon Is Also A Biscuit (April 07, 2018)

Toni Storm vs Mercedes Martinez

Chapter 73: Fourth Shade Of Green (July 15, 2018)

Toni Storm vs Killer Kelly

PROGRESS Toronto (August 08, 2019)

Toni Storm vs Holidead

Chapter 96: True Friends Stab You In The Front (October 13, 2019)

Toni Storm vs Dani Luna

Toni Storm recently returned to WWE’s NXT brand bringing “Toni Time” to the black and gold brand. The future is an open book for the 25-year-old Storm to write in WWE, but she has an amazing legacy of matches already which the company will soon highlight.

