Details on Tony Schiavone’s Role Behind the Scenes in AEW

Tony Schiavone discussed his backstage duties in AEW during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com.

“There’s a lot of things that Tony Khan does not want to handle, and so I have to handle a lot of those, be it talent relations or organizational things. We went back and forth with the production truck today and one of the talents about how we are going to do this interview that’s going to happen on Wednesday, and I had to kind of organize that.”

“I’m also one that will get with wrestlers, and when two wrestlers have a problem with each other, I’m kind of the person that talks to him. So here I come in, say, ‘Okay, you f*ckers, get the f*ck together. We’ve got a f*cking TV show (to do)’.”

