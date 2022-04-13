Details On Tyson Kidd’s Recent Work As A WWE Producer

During an appearance on the Wilde On podcast, Natalya was asked about becoming a Producer for WWE once her career is over in similar fashion to what her husband Tyson Kidd ended up doing:

“I don’t think so. It’s funny because like, there’s a couple of people, my husband for example, he was always told he was going to be a producer one day because he is very gifted. He’s like a wrestling savant. I am so biased, but like, he’s truly like a genius when it comes to how he sees a match and a vision and he bases a lot of his wrestling psychology off of the NBA believe it or not, like about how they play their games. It’s really cool. This year at Survivor Series, he produced 1/3 of the show. Last year at WrestleMania, he did 52 hours of rehearsals and four women’s matches, and had it all like in his head. He’s so good at what he does.”

“For me, I don’t see myself being a producer per se, but I’m also one of those types of people that you never say never. I love helping people but I also love being in front of the camera. I love speaking. I love hosting things. I love being on Total Divas. That was so fun and I’d still love to do something like that or do reality TV. My sister and I do a fun YouTube show.”