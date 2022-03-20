Details On What Brock Lesnar Has Been Doing Backstage At WWE Events

During an appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Natalya commented on what Brock Lesnar has been doing backstage at WWE events:

“People don’t know this and maybe this is too much to say, I don’t want to ruin Brock’s persona… Brock watches all of our matches in Gorilla. The last match that I had on SmackDown, he watched and he critiqued and gave us feedback, gave us advice, told us what we could do better. He stayed there and watched, and it was so cool getting advice from him, he’s such a badass but I really look up to him. I really like him, and he gives back.”

“When it’s time to give back to somebody, he’s getting knocked on his ass because he knows how to fight and I love that about him, he really leads by example. I think he’s very very talented at what he does, and what I see backstage is him giving back. I like to go to Brock for advice and he does know what he’s talking about. He told me a dream match for him would’ve been to wrestle Bret Hart. We were talking last week and he said that would’ve been a dream match because I told him how much Bret was a fan of his work. I think Brock is awesome.”