Details On What Led Drew McIntyre To Start Using A Sword

Drew McIntyre did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE Champion talked about Vince McMahon coming up with him using a sword as part of his character.

“I mentioned using the kilt and some more Scottish heritage based stuff a few years ago. I just thought it’d be cool visually and had opportunities from a marketing perspective and a merchandise based perspective. It was said to me, ‘We know you’re Scottish. You’re announced from Scotland. You open your mouth and you’ve got the accent. I don’t think we need much more.’ Then eventually when I was champion, it was brought to me by the boss himself. He said, ‘How would you feel about wearing the kilt, bringing the sword out, and creating kind of a special entrance?’ I said, ‘Yes, I love it. I’ve been trying to do it for years. I’m very proud of my Scottish history.’”