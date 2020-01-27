Details On What Led To Edge Returning and AEW’s Role

Regarding what led to Edge returning to the ring, PWInsider.com is reporting that the process started when Edge traveled to Pittsburgh several months ago and was cleared to wrestle again. Around the same time, Edge reportedly had brief talks with AEW. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding the AEW talks:

“The rumor within WWE is that AEW wanted to get him in for a surprise appearance at the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago but Vince McMahon offered more money.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also commented on Edge’s return: