Details on What Was Said During “Mandatory” Backstage Meeting Prior to AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, top stars in AEW are said to be involved in “a ton of backstage drama.”

Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting, and AEW President Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” about it, according to Fightful Select. Khan discussed the company’s plans to grow the talent relations and development team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

According to Fightful, “The access to Tony Khan was also addressed, as the rumors of miscommunication and lack of access to him had emerged. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were said to have made it clear that their door is always open, and that they can be reached for concerns as well.”

Johnson provided more information about what Khan said, “Khan also made it clear that AEW was in an industry ‘that has long been dominated by WWE’, and that he had put everything into it to make things better for the talents. Khan also stated that right before the meeting took place, AEW’s Megha Parekh, the Chief Legal Officer for the company, who is effectively the #2 in the promotion’s hierarchy, sent an email to WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them ‘not to tamper’ with his talent.”

