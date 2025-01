According to Wrestle Votes, the following subjects will be covered in the new ten episode sixth season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring, premiering on March 25, 2025:

* Mick Foley’s Hell In A Cell match

* Vader

* Tony Atlas

* Ludvig Borga

* Billy Jack Haynes

* Eddie Gilbert

* Daffney

* The Original Sheik Ed Farhat

* Muhammad Hassan