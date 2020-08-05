Details On When Vince McMahon Made Decision To Bring Back Shane McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon held a meeting with the WWE writing team last Wednesday ahead of WWE’s Q2 investors call.

The decision to bring back Shane McMahon on Raw this week was made during that meeting, according to Meltzer,.

One of the only things that were agreed upon based on that meeting was that McMahon would come in to host WWE’s attempt at presenting worked “shoot-style” fights, which resulted in last night’s Raw Underground segments.