Details On When WWE Talent Were Told Brock Lesnar Would Win The Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match, but the Beast Incarnate’s big win in St. Louis wasn’t common knowledge the entire time.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team revealed that Lesnar was scheduled to “enter as a surprise and win” throughout the Royal Rumble match planning, Ringsidenews reports. This was “kept pretty quiet but talent was told this early in the day” before the Royal Rumble premium live event started.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Shane McMahon got a considerable amount of heat backstage during the Royal Rumble planning process. There was some confusion about who really produced the Men’s Royal Rumble match, but has been addressed this with an in-depth report.

There were a lot of different endings for the Royal Rumble match and that changed throughout the planning process. This was a major source of frustration, but Brock Lesnar was slated to win as a big surprise that a number of fans saw coming.