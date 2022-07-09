Details on Why FTR’s Entrance AEW Music Was Changed

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the change of FTR’s entrance music during an interview on the My Mom’s Basement podcast.

Khan said:

“When FTR, I felt needed an overhaul, a repackaging and I really wanted to get behind them and signify that it was gonna be a new era for them in AEW and that we’re really getting behind them, I wanted to change their song since I was gonna try and book ‘em stronger than I had and do a better job than I had done with them and really I wanted to make them one of our top acts and one of my favorite entrance themes is the old Midnight Express theme and it’s different but, it’s probably more similar to the knockoff of The Midnight Express theme than it is the original theme but that’s by design. So, it’s very similar to the song I grew up on, you know, in the early 90s especially with ‘Beautiful’ Bobby [Eaton] and then going back and watching VHS tapes of Bobby and Stan [Lane], they always had that song and I went back to Bobby and Dennis [Condrey], they had the original song but I’d imagine that’d be a little bit more expensive and we wouldn’t be able to create our own content there so I asked for a theme inspired by the Midnight Express song and I think — I thought it was perfect and I took it to Dax [Harwood] and Cash [Wheeler] and they, at first, they were not sure, but they said, ‘Okay, we’ll try this. I mean it seems like a cool idea.’ They love The Midnight Express more than anybody and it’s worked out really well and it’s become a calling card for them and you know FTR’s in the house when you hear that theme so that’s a good example of it.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



