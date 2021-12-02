Details On Why It’s Unlikely That Triple H Will Be Leaving WWE

Earlier this year, it was reported that there was a power struggle in WWE between Triple H’s supporters and those that feel they would lose their positions if Triple H took full control of WWE. It was believed that Triple H’s detractors were blaming him for NXT losing the Wednesday Night War to AEW.

During his audio podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller discussed Triple H’s status with WWE and why it’s unlikely that he will be leaving the company:

“I was told by somebody in WWE not too long ago that Hunter is not going anywhere. Their familiarity with the family dynamic is such where you know, they are familiar enough with the Stephanie-Hunter-Vince dynamic that Hunter cannot cash out and just leave without it affecting the family dynamic in a way that was just more negative than something Triple H would do. That could change and that person could be wrong but their hunch was Hunter is either gonna work in WWE or not but not work against them in the pro wrestling business.”