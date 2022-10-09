Details on Why Jon Moxley Renewed His AEW Contract, Had No Plans for a WWE Return

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with the company that runs through 2027.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Moxley’s contract with AEW had come to an end, so he worked on a handshake agreement until the new contract was completed.

On Saturday night, Nick Gage defeated Moxley for the GCW World Title. On the October 18th episode of Dynamite, he will face Hangman Page to defend the AEW World Title.

Dave Meltzer discussed Moxley staying with AEW on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and mentioned that Moxley can still do independent dates but wants to cut back on the number of bookings he accepts outside of AEW. He also wants to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“I think the key to all this. He signed a 5 year deal. So, as far as like, why so long? And I think the answer was that he just felt that he’s not going to WWE. Doesn’t wanna go to WWE. Doesn’t wanna put on the facade of going to WWE to, you know, play both sides against each other and make more money. He doesn’t want people speculating he’s going to WWE. He wants all speculation over, and he’s with AEW for 5 more years. And I know at some point he discussed. I don’t know how seriously, but being a free agent. When he first signed with AEW, in his mind, it was 3 years. And then after 3 years, he’s gonna do indies.

He ended up really liking AEW and now, his thing is to be like be happy and to make a legacy and to be the best professional wrestler that he could be. And he feels that to be the best pro wrestler that he can be and have the best matches, the place is to be is AEW and NJPW. He’s not going to WWE. And it’s not that Tony’s gonna release him to WWE, either; and he had a good understanding with Tony Khan.”

