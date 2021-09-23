Details On Why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E Took Place On RAW

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance on the September 20th 2021 edition of RAW and competed in two matches.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to why Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E was the main event of RAW instead of The Bloodline vs. New Day:

“Obviously, the six-man tag was going to be the main event of the show, originally. What happened on the weekend shows in North Charleston and Augusta, they did a three-way between Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Big E, and Vince [McMahon] got the word that the matches were very good. So at noon the day of the show, he did an about-face and moved the six-man tag to basically set up this match as the main event, figuring this would be the strongest ratings possible by putting that match on television. That’s why it wasn’t advertised and that’s why it was a last-minute thing.”

This week’s RAW did see a viewership increase to 1.790 million viewers from 1.670 million viewers the previous week.

On Monday, Twitter account @WrestleVotes wrote the following about WWE stars possibly appearing on both brands more often: