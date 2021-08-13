Details On Why WWE NXT Stars Such As Bronson Reed Were Released

As previously noted, the WWE NXT releases from last week were said to be decisions made by Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding Bronson Reed’s release:

“Those internally said that when Reed got his tryout matches in recent weeks, that McMahon decided against him, and felt due that if he’s not going to be on the main roster, what is the point of keeping him.”

The same mindset was reportedly applied to others including Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, Tyler Rust, Jake Atlas, and Ari Sterling. It’s believed that age was a factor in Fish (44) and Martinez (40) being cut. In regards to Atlas, Meltzer mentioned how “his style didn’t fit within the style WWE teaches.”

Zechariah Smith and Giant Zanjeer, despite being tall, were possibly cut because WWE is already pushing giants on RAW such as Omos and Shanky.