Details On William Regal’s Reaction To WWE NXT Releases, John Laurinaitis, More

Alex Zayne (fka Ari Sterling) was a part of the WWE NXT releases that were announced back on Friday, August 6. Zayne recently spoke with Fightful Select and mentioned how William Regal was in shock when he got a phone call from Zayn to speak with him after the release.

Regal confirmed reports that he was not informed of the cuts coming, and Zayne said he was either genuine or a fantastic actor. Word of those releases emerged about a half hour to an hour after the talent was released, so Regal would not have got the company-wide notification from Talent Relations by then. It appears Regal, as scout and on-screen General Manager of NXT, was not informed that the cuts were coming before they weren’t.

Zayne also said current WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis made the release phone call, and was very polite to him. Zayne had a 30-day non-compete clause, like many of the NXT talents. He will face Will Ospreay at NJPW Strong’s Showdown 2021 taping on October 17.

