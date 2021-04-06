Details On WrestleMania 37 Week Media Appearances

WWE has announced the following media appearances for Superstars & Legends during WrestleMania 37 Week-
WWE Superstars and Legends will be taking over television screens all WrestleMania Week with a number of appearances.
Before The Show of Shows streams live April 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else, hear from Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Edge, Bianca Belair, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and more!
Check out the upcoming schedule here:
Tuesday – April 6
Edge – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST
Damian Priest – “Hoy Dia” on Telemundo at 7 AM EST
Damian Priest – “En Casa con Telemundo” on Telemundo at 2:40 PM EST
Damian Priest – “Suelta La Sopa” on Telemundo at 3 PM EST
Wednesday – April 7
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST
Titus O’Neil – “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network at 8:40 AM EST
Bianca Belair – “Access Daily” on NBC at 1 PM EST
Bobby Lashley – “Rich Eisen Show” on Peacock at 1:30 PM EST
Shane McMahon – “Michael Kay Show” on YES Network at 3:30 PM EST
Thursday – April 8
Hulk Hogan – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST
Drew McIntyre – “NBC News Now” on NBC at 8:40 AM EST
The Miz – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC at 11:35 PM EST
Friday – April 9
Undertaker – “SportsNation” on ESPN+ at 6 AM EST
Roman Reigns – “TODAY” on NBC at 9 AM EST
The Miz – “Dan Patrick Show” on Peacock at 9 AM EST
The Miz & Maryse – “Daily Pop” on E! at 11 AM EST
Saturday – April 10
Drew McIntyre – “Premier League” on NBC Sports at 1 PM EST
The Superstars that leave The Showcase of the Immortals hoisting the gold will make additional media appearances on Sunday and Monday. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and more will be featured on podcasts and digital series, including the “Bill Simmons Podcast,” throughout the week.