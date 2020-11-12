Details On WWE Contracts Former EVOLVE Talents Have Received

New details have been revealed on the WWE contracts that incoming or recently signed EVOLVE wrestlers are receiving, according to Fightful Select.

The initial deals are worth $60,000 downside guarantees, with added bonuses of $500 for each episode of TV they end up on. Word is that the original short-term contracts will increase to $80,000 in January 2021, and the bonuses for TV appearances will also increase significantly at that time, possibly even tripling.

Several people within WWE were happy that the company moved to shorter-term agreements to help the company avoid stockpiling and hoarding talent without using them, as they’ve done in the past.