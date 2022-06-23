Details on WWE Money In the Bank Pop-up Store

The MGM Grand Hotel & Casino will host a Money In the Bank pop-up store.

The shop will be open from June 30th, Thursday, till July 2nd, Money In The Bank Saturday.

WWE today provided the following information regarding the shop:

Get exclusive WWE Merchandise at the WWE Money in the Bank Store at MGM Grand

This year, the fireworks start even earlier with the WWE Money in the Bank store at MGM Grand. From Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2, members of the WWE Universe will have their chance to shop the largest selection of WWE Money in the Bank merchandise EVER! The Money in the Bank store will be located in “The District” area of MGM Grand.

Items include Money in the Bank “I Was There” briefcases, exclusive Money in the Bank and WWE apparel, mini titles and so much more!

Store Location:

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

“The District”

3799 Las Vegas Blvd South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1, 10 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.