Details On WWE Moving Hell In A Cell Match To SmackDown Tonight

WWE announced on Thursday night that the Hell In a Cell match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio was being moved from Sunday’s pay-per-view to tonight’s go-home edition of SmackDown.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that people close to the situation said there was no clear reason as to why the match was moved, that made any sense, but there were a bunch of creative talks on Thursday, and those talks led to the match being done on SmackDown.

Regarding Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, current plans as of today call for Reigns to not wrestle.

