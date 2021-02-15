Details On WWE Network Content For This Week

WWE has announced a line-up of special programming for Elimination Chamber on the WWE Network.

A new round of classic WWE Superstars episodes were added today. The 13 episodes run from October 16, 1993 through January 8, 1994. A “Best of The Elimination Chamber Match” compilation will be added Tuesday at 12pm ET on the free version of the WWE Network. Seth Rollins will appear on WWE’s The Bump this Wednesday to discuss his return to SmackDown.

New non-WWE indie content being added to the vault on Saturday at 12pm ET includes EVOLVE 2 and ICW Fight Club 160. The new PROGRESS Chapter 104: Natural Progression event will then air at 12pm ET on demand. It will replay later on at 3pm ET. This is the return of PROGRESS Wrestling, which is also airing on Demand PROGRESS.

A loaded line-up has been announced for Elimination Chamber Sunday. The new Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will air at 10am ET, and then will replay as soon as the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view goes off the air. An Ultimate Elimination Chamber special will air on Sunday at 10am ET on demand via the free version of the WWE Network. The Ultimate Chamber special will see Matt Camp, Evan Mack and Sam Roberts fantasy-book their ultimate Elimination Chamber match. A La Previa de Elimination Chamber special will also air at 10am ET via the free version, as will a special Chamber preview edition of The Bump. Ultimate Chamber will replay at 10:30am ET, while La Previa will replay at 3pm ET and The Bump will repay at 4pm ET. The 2021 Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for one hour. It will air at 6pm ET on the WWE Network and all digital platforms. WWE is teasing that there will be a match on the Kickoff. The Chamber pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET.