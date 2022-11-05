Details on WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament, Winner to Receive Title Shot

The WWE SmackDown World Cup winner will be given a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Title.

As previously stated, WWE has announced that the inaugural 8-man SmackDown World Cup tournament will begin on next Friday’s show, with the winner receiving the SmackDown World Cup trophy.

WWE has since announced that the blue brand tournament will feature “an array of international Superstars.”

The winner will also receive a title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who retained his title over Rey Mysterio in last night’s SmackDown main event.

WWE is hosting the SmackDown World Cup because the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament begins later this month.

“Who will emulate soccer powerhouses like Germany, Brazil and Italy in their effort to become the first-ever SmackDown World Cup winner? Find out next week at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE teased in their Friday preview.

The current lineup for next week’s live SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN is as follows:

* Fallout from Crown Jewel

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

* The New Day challenges either The Brawling Brutes or The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

* The 8-man SmackDown World Cup tournament kicks off

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised to appear but not officially announced as of now