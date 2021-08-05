Details On WWE SummerSlam 2021’s In-Person Meet and Greet

WWE announced the following:

For the first time in 19 months, members of the WWE Universe will be able to meet their favorite Superstars in person at the SummerSlam Meet & Greets presented by Pure Life® Purified Water.

Taking place at the SummerSlam Superstore in the Boulevard Ballroom at MGM Grand Conference Center, this ticketed event will allow fans to meet their favorite WWE Superstar and receive a pre-signed limited edition 8×10 photo.

This event will follow socially distanced guidelines and COVID safety restrictions. Such restrictions include:

No hugs, no handshakes or any physical interaction with WWE Superstars

No personal items can be brought into the event

Tickets are available Friday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket price: $150*

Schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 19

Rhea Ripley – 11 a.m. PT

Jeff Hardy – 2 p.m. PT

Drew McIntyre – 5 p.m. PT

Friday, Aug. 20

Charlotte Flair – 11 a.m. PT

AJ Styles & Omos – 2 p.m. PT

The Miz – 5 p.m. PT

Ticket includes:

Socially distanced photo opportunity with WWE Superstar

Printed and digital copy of your photo with WWE Superstar

Pre-signed limited edition glossy 8×10

For a full list of FAQs and commonly asked questions, click here.

For any other questions regarding the Meet & Greets, please contact meetandgreet@wwe.com

*Does not include taxes and fees