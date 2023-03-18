Details On WWE WrestleMania 39 Superstore, Superstar Meet & Greets Announced

WWE revealed the following information about the WrestleMania superstore, which will be open to fans in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 week:

The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get exclusive WWE gear at the WrestleMania Superstore during WrestleMania Week, Thursday, March 30, to Monday, April 3, at the Los Angeles Convention Center West Hall. The WrestleMania Superstore will feature the largest collection of WrestleMania merchandise under one roof with items such as official championship replica titles, exclusive WrestleMania merchandise, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia and so much more!

In addition, fans will be able to view WWE memorabilia displays highlighting iconic WWE moments, memories and matches from past and present. They can also play WWE 2K23 at the 2K Gaming Lounge, see the latest WWE action figures at the Mattel Elite 100 Activation and be a part of Superstar appearances throughout the weekend.

Furthermore, the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to meet Superstars courtesy of Fiterman Sports. Separate tickets are required for all Superstar Meet & Greets. See below for Superstar signing schedule.

Admission to the WrestleMania Superstore is free (no ticket required) and open to the public. It is a must-attend event for every member of the WWE Universe who wants the full WrestleMania experience in Los Angeles. For the latest news on WrestleMania Superstore and all the events happening in Los Angeles during WrestleMania Week, visit the official WrestleMania website, www.WrestleManiaGoesHollywood.com

Location

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall

986 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles, CA 90015

WrestleMania SuperStore Hours of Operation:

Thursday, March 30: 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, March 31: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday, April 1: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Sunday, April 2: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Monday, April 3: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Superstar Meet & Greets – courtesy of Fiterman Sports

Friday, March 30

Bayley – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Drew McIntyre – 11 a.m.

Bianca Belair – 11 a.m.

Undertaker – 12:30 p.m.

Liv Morgan – 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Rey Mysterio – 9:30 a.m.

Rhea Ripley – 11 a.m.

Dominik Mysterio – 11 a.m.

* Check back for additional Superstars as they get announced

Ticket required for Superstar Meet & Greet entry and can be purchased.