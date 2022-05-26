Details on WWE’s “All Hands on Deck” Meeting Today

According to reports, WWE officials had an “all hands on deck” meeting with employees.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan mentioned that WWE is signing more overseas partners for the WWE Network during the meeting. According to PWInsider, the plan is to deploy the Network to different markets, similar to how Peacock now leases the Network’s programming in the US.

Suzette Ramirez-Carr, WWE’s new Chief of Human Resources, was introduced to the staff at the meeting. Some time was spent discussing her background and career objectives with the organization.

After everything her family has been through over the last year, it was mentioned that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon “needs time,” referring to the health concerns that WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has faced with.

It was also stated that a few future recruits would be made to help fill McMahon’s positions but that they would not be made for a few weeks.

