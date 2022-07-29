Details on WWE’s Backup Plan if Bad Weather Occurs During SummerSlam

WWE is apparently ready for adverse weather on Saturday when SummerSlam is broadcast from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Following a weather-related delay at WrestleMania 37, a recent report from PWInsider states that WWE management are ready for a potential delay at SummerSlam. There will reportedly be an inside space available if they do encounter this issue, which would serve the same function as the Kickoff pre-show panel location outside among the fans.

If bad weather forces WWE to delay SummerSlam, they can head to that backstage space to broadcast conversations and invite Superstars over for interviews to pass the time until the weather delay is over.

Officials from WWE are clearly hoping that poor weather will not be an issue, but they do have a backup plan in case it is.

On Saturday, according to the Weather Channel, the sun will set at 7:53 p.m. and the moon will rise at 9:26 p.m. 87° F daytime high, a 19% chance of precipitation, and a partly overcast sky. There is a 50% chance of thunderstorms and a high of 73° F throughout the night. The prediction calls for a lot of clouds in the morning, some clearing later in the day, partly overcast skies in the evening, and scattered thunderstorms developing at night. They predict a daytime high of 87° F and an overnight low of 73° F with winds of 5-10 mph.

The Kickoff pre-show will start at 7 p.m. with a 24% chance of rain, partly cloudy skies, and an average temperature of 82°. The main card will start at 8 p.m. with a 23% chance of rain, partly cloudy skies, and an average temperature of 80°. At 9 and 10 p.m. there will be a 16% chance of rain, mostly cloudy skies, and an average temperature of 78°. Less than an inch of rain is also predicted to fall during the show on an hourly basis.

As PWMania.com previously reported, to fuel fans for the major event on Saturday, WWE released the following drone video of Nissan Stadium and downtown Nashville:

