Details On WWE’s New Partnership With Slim Jim Beginning At SummerSlam

WWE issued the following:

STAMFORD, Conn., August 3, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Slim Jim® today announced a multi-layered partnership that will begin with Slim Jim serving as the Presenting Sponsor of a marquee match at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. This partnership between the two iconic brands pays homage to their shared, savage past and marks the largest sponsorship deal in WWE history.

WWE and Slim Jim first crossed paths thirty years ago with a series of explosive, in-your-face Slim Jim commercials, featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage debuting the famous tagline “Snap Into a Slim Jim!” that has remained a hallmark of the Slim Jim brand ever since. The two global brands will tap into that rich history with a reenergized, multi-platform campaign which begins with “The SummerSlam Battle Royal Presented by Slim Jim,” the first of several custom integrations at WWE’s Premium Live Events. As part of the pact, Slim Jim will also activate at Survivor Series in November, in addition to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

“Alongside our partners at Slim Jim and Conagra Brands, WWE is excited to renew one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and there’s no better way to kick off the partnership than a 20-man Battle Royal at SummerSlam,” said Craig Stimmel, WWE SVP, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships.

“Slim Jim has always been about crushing boredom and doing the unexpected, which is also the cornerstone of WWE and their memorable lineup of bold, in-your-face Superstars,” said Spencer Fivelson, VP & General Manager of Snacks at Conagra Brands. “We’re thrilled to be back in the ring with WWE to build on our shared history and celebrate the savage energy of today’s WWE Superstars.

In addition to the live event integrations, the WWE and Slim Jim partnership will include custom content and social media executions with Superstar talent, online sweepstakes to drive fan engagement, in-store activations and more.