Details On WWE’s Next Tour Of The UK

The WWE SmackDown tour of the UK scheduled for October 2020 has been rescheduled for April and May 2021, according to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda. It will now be a RAW brand tour. The tour was scheduled to begin on October 4 in Cardiff, Wales, and ending on October 9 with a SmackDown episode in London. However, the tour has been pushed back until the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19. The tour will begin on April 28 in Cardiff, and then wrap on May 3 with a RAW episode in London.

Below is the current line-up for the next RAW tour of the UK:

* Wednesday, April 28: Cardiff, Wales at the Motorpoint Arena

* Thursday, April 29: Sheffield, England at the FlyDSA Arena

* Friday, April 30: Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena

* Saturday, May 1: Glasgow, Scotland at the SSE Hydro

* Sunday, May 2: Birmingham, England at the Utilita Arena

* Monday, May 3: London, England at The O2 Arena (RAW TV taping)