Details Regarding Dominik Mysterio Training To Wrestle

During an appearance on the Instinct Culture podcast, former WCW star Konnan talked about what advice he gave to Dominik Mysterio:

“Just, you know — this is something Rey has been wanting for a long time. So it was like, ‘Bro, you have no idea.’ Because Rey is the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. And I was like, ‘Bro, you have such a beautiful dad, and the only thing he ever wanted for you to do was to wrestle. And now you’re giving it to him. Because he didn’t decide to wrestle till like, a couple years ago. He wanted to play football and do other stuff. And I said, ‘Okay, so now there’s a lot of pressure on you. People are gonna expect more because you’re Rey Mysterio Jr. The main thing is to train, and stay humble.’”

“So what he did was, he went to Jay Lethal in Florida to train. Then he went to Lance Storm to train. Then he trained with me Phoenix, here in San Diego with his dad and this other guy called B-Boy. And he was just training, and training, and watching tapes. Every time I talked to him you could see he was more serious, and more serious, and working out and watching tapes and asking about matches. And I was like, ‘Okay, this guy is getting the fever. That’s good, that’s real good.’ But my main thing [staying] humble.] And he always tells me, ‘Make sure you keep me humble,’ and I’m like ‘Oh. I will.’”

(quotes courtesy of 411Mania.com)