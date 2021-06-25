Details Regarding Molly Holly’s Trial Run As A WWE Producer

During an appearance on the Shooting The Sh*t UNCESORED! with Piers Austin Twitch stream, Molly Holly commented on her trial run as a WWE Producer:

“So when I went to the Hall Of Fame or maybe it was WrestleMania, anyway, recently I was asked if I would be willing to do like a two-month tryout as a producer to see if it’s something I would wanna do, and at first I was like, ‘No, I just — my life right now is so stress-free. Like I’m just super happy the way things are’ and then, they gave me the hard sell about how I would be such a blessing to the girls that are up and coming that used to watch me when they were little and they look up to me and then I could give a whole fresh perspective and they just gave a lot of reasons as to why I should at least give it a try. So I am in the tryout period and it’s been positive so far. So I haven’t decided, one, if I want to work there full-time and they haven’t decided if they want me full-time. They might say like, ‘Oh, we thought you’d have [brought] this to the table but it turns out you weren’t a good fit,’ something. So that’s why I didn’t want to make a big deal about this producer trial because it might fizzle out and maybe nothing will happen. But so far, it has been a positive experience.”

“I think that the challenge, it’s like a new challenge because I didn’t always think about the camera angles and how that would — if I had to do a big maneuver, I’d wanna make sure the camera angles caught it but, each time that I’ve been there, I’ve learned something about how to make the best frame for people to be drawn in. There was one scenario where Vince McMahon wanted a certain thing and I didn’t get what he was talking about. I was like, ‘But we always do it this way. It seems fine’ and then when they switched the camera angle to something that he wanted, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this way is so much better’ and so it got me excited to think like, I didn’t realize how many little things matter and how the people who are more experienced with that eye for the camera shot and see things that — anyway, so I guess it’s like learning a whole new aspect of the business and the fact that I saw something, thought it was fine and I saw the better version and I was like, ‘Whoa’ so that was kind of fun for me.”