Details Regarding The Inspiration For Adam Cole’s AEW Entrance Theme Song

AEW music producer Mikey Rukus said the following on Twitter in regards to the inspiration for Adam Cole’s AEW entrance theme song:

“I did not draw inspiration for Adam Coles new theme from the UE [Undisputed Era] theme. I felt the Rage [Against the Machine] vibe really fit him. Calm Like A Bomb, but slower. He loved ‘Something For You’, so I incorporated the drum beat from the verses. The lyrical delivery was a combo of both of those songs.”

“I could have done a better job at wording this. This was not meant to be derogatory in any way shape or form.”

You can listen to the song below: