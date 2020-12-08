Devon Dudley, Alexa Bliss And Charlotte Flair Working On TV Show In LA

Alexa Bliss missed this week’s WWE RAW episode because she’s currently in Los Angeles working on the upcoming Punky Brewster reboot. WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley revealed in a new Cameo video that he has been in Los Angeles to help produce the Punky Brewster reboot. He noted that Bliss and Charlotte Flair are with him.

“I’m out here producing and helping, and choreographing, just like I do in WWE right now,” Dudley said.

This looks to be the ten-episode Punky Brewster revival that was first announced in the summer of 2019, scheduled to air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock network. NBCU, Flair, Bliss and Dudley aren’t the only WWE connections to the show as actor, former WWE writer and noted WWE fan Freddie Prinze Jr. is starring in the reboot as the ex-husband of Punky, who is still played by Soleil Moon Frye. Punky Brewster originally aired in the 1980s and was one of the most popular sitcoms from that era.