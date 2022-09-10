Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson Arrested on Charges of Assaulting a Woman

Pro wrestler and Youtuber Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson was arrested late in August on charges of assault.

PWInsider reports that Nicholson was arrested on charges of assault. After looking at Hannibal TV (Nicholson’s YouTube channel), it looks like he was in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Nicholson’s channel shows he was in Kingston between August 20th and 29th. He was also originally scheduled for court on August 29th, leading us to believe his arrest took place between the 20th and 29th.

Nicholson was released on bail this morning under the supervision of his parents. Court documents show he must either live with or contact them daily. He must also adhere to a curfew and have no contact with the victim.

October 12th is currently the date set for trial.

This isn’t the first time Nicholson has made headlines for assault. In late 2021 a video surfaced of Nicholson wrestling as “Blood Hunter.” In the video, he can be seen stabbing referee Lando Deltoro at World Class Pro Wrestling Christmas Star Wars. Deltoro required immediate medical attention after the assault. Several people working the show stated Lando Deltoro went into shock after the attack and had a torn artery.

Nicholson first gained fame when he sued WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher claiming he was bladed without permission and contracted hepatitis C as a result. He would win the lawsuit, but it is not known if he ever collected the judgment awarded to him.