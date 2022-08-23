Dexter Lumis Appears on WWE RAW Again and Kidnaps The Miz

This week on WWE RAW, Dexter Lumis made another appearance, causing more ringside chaos.

AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley battled The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa on Monday’s RAW. Late in the match, a decoy appeared in the crowd and targeted AJ Styles, but “police” swarmed through the crowd and stopped him in his tracks.

The announcers were confused as to what was happening as Lumis appeared on the other side of the ringside area dressed in police riot gear and choked Miz, then dragged him through the crowd to the concession area.

Lumis appears to have chosen Miz to deliver a message to Styles as he’s been his original target. Several former NXT stars have been back to WWE by Triple H, including Lumis.

Click here for WWE RAW results. Here are highlights from the segment: