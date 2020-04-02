Dexter Lumis & Jake Atlas Debut On NXT, Masked Man Strike Again

– This week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Dexter Lumis make his official TV re-debut with a win over the debuting Jake Atlas. Lumis, formerly known as Samuel Shaw, has had his character re-done a bit as the announcers focused on the mystery surrounding him. Lumis was defeated by Bronson Reed during the July 17, 2019 NXT episode, but he wasn’t brought back to TV until this week, and this was billed as his debut. This was also Atlas’ TV debut. He just made his NXT in-ring live event debut back in late January. Below is footage of tonight’s Lumis vs. Atlas match from the empty NXT Arena at Full Sail University:

– As seen in the video below, the mystery abductions storyline continued during this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. This week’s NXT show saw Joaquin Wilde take a singles loss to Kushida. After the break, McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Wilde in the back parking lot of Full Sail University. Wilde went on about how he was disappointed with another loss and how he expected things to be different when he came to NXT. A SUV suddenly sped up and almost hit Wilde and Mitchell but he pulled them to safety. Two mystery men wearing lucha masks then hopped out of the SUV and abducted Wilde, tossing him in the back and then speeding off.

This storyline began back on the March 11 NXT episode when the masked men, or two who are affiliated with the originals, kidnapped Raul Mendoza. You can see video from Mendoza’s abduction below. There’s no word yet on who’s behind the abductions or if Kushida is involved, but it’s interesting to note that Mendoza also lost to Kushida in a singles match on the same night that he was grabbed.