Dexter Lumis Qualifies For NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Dexter Lumis is headed to WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” during SummerSlam Weekend. Tonight’s NXT main event saw Lumis defeat Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat to qualify for the Takeover Ladder Match.

Lumis joins Bronson Reed as confirmed names in the five-man match. Reed qualified last week by defeating Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat. The third spot in the Ladder Match will be decided by next week’s Triple Threat qualifier, which will feature Oney Lorcan, Damian Priest and Ridge Holland, the NXT UK Superstar who will be making his official main brand debut.

The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, likely from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

[Rumored Match]

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai or Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Damian Priest or Ridge Holland or Oney Lorcan vs. 2 Superstars TBA