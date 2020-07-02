Dexter Lumis Wins The First-Ever WWE NXT Strap Match (Photos & Video)

Dexter Lumis has won the first-ever WWE NXT Strap Match.

The second hour of tonight’s NXT Great American Bash Night 1 show kicked off with Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in the Strap Match. Despite interference from Bobby Fish, Lumis used The Silencer to make Strong submit for the win.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s Strap Match from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL: