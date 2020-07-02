Dexter Lumis Wins The First-Ever WWE NXT Strap Match (Photos & Video)

Dexter Lumis has won the first-ever WWE NXT Strap Match.
The second hour of tonight’s NXT Great American Bash Night 1 show kicked off with Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in the Strap Match. Despite interference from Bobby Fish, Lumis used The Silencer to make Strong submit for the win.
Below are a few shots of tonight’s Strap Match from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
Strap in, Roddy. #WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/Oz6GgxgMuy
Thousand yard stare. 👁️#WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/qhV2lRS4Oj
Oh no. This can't be good for @roderickstrong's phobia. #WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/OiB62ZtsM8
With nowhere to run, @roderickstrong finally looks fear in the 👁 in this #StrapMatch against @DexterLumis . #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/mFZMEkS0AB
(roderick) STRONG Suplex.#WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/WeXFokktFi
.@roderickstrong could not escape the 𝓼𝓲𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮.@DexterLumis wins #WWENXT's first-ever #StrapMatch. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/1N0qrnQYVN
A masterpiece by @DexterLumis at #NXTGAB. pic.twitter.com/3gSbDp64eA
