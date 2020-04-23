Diamond Dallas Page Discusses Coronavirus Restrictions Being Lifted

Diamond Dallas Page did an interview with Anderson Cooper to discuss Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to start re-opening non-essential businesses on Friday while the Coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing. DDP noted the following about the interview:

“Had a great interview with Anderson Cooper earlier today on CNN and despite Gov. Kemp decision to begin to reopen businesses, I will continue to err on the side of caution! With that being said I’m neither Republican/Democrat…I just call it how I see it down the middle DDP.”