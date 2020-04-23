Diamond Dallas Page Discusses Coronavirus Restrictions Being Lifted

Diamond Dallas Page did an interview with Anderson Cooper to discuss Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to start re-opening non-essential businesses on Friday while the Coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing. DDP noted the following about the interview:
“Had a great interview with Anderson Cooper earlier today on CNN and despite Gov. Kemp decision to begin to reopen businesses, I will continue to err on the side of caution! With that being said I’m neither Republican/Democrat…I just call it how I see it down the middle DDP.”
Ex-pro wrestler and yoga instructor Diamond Dallas Page says he will not be reopening his gym tomorrow despite the announcement from Georgia Gov. Kemp.
“We have to err on the side of caution,” he tells @andersoncooper. https://t.co/D76QlFi8bR pic.twitter.com/yQtOvIetvk
