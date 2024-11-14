Diamond Dallas Page On Returning To WWE: ‘Proud To Be Working With Them Again’

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of topics, including how does it feel like to be back in WWE.

DDP said, “I’m proud to be working with them again. I never wanted to go anywhere the first time, but I had to help the kid whose father helped me. Without Dusty Rhodes there is no Diamond Dallas Page. I had to help that young man who was on his own vision quest. He didn’t ask for my help, I just came to him and said, ‘Hey, let us start filming you. Let’s start doing stuff. Costs you nothing. Let us just start documenting your journey here.’ And where did it end up? Right back in the WWE, bigger than ever, on the cover of 2K24. You can’t make this stuff up.”

On being in WWE 2K24 as a DLC:

“I’m excited to be here all the way around. It’s not just the game, it’s the whole thing. How you’re treated there at a pay-per-view—and I’ve been to many over the last few years—it’s gotten better and better. And now, it’s just a whole different respect level for the legends because of Triple H. You gotta put it all back to the guy whose face is on it, him and Nick Khan, it’s really important to them that these guys are appreciated. And that’s all I think anybody wants.”