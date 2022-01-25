Diamond Dallas Page Speaks Out On Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) gave some insight into what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan are like behind the scenes while doing an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

The WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled for both promoters. Here are the highlights:

McMahon:

“I think Vince is himself always. He can be the sweetest, most caring person and he can be that ruthless son of a b*tch [laughs].”

Khan:

“Tony Khan is the most gracious, nicest — and I know a couple billionaires but he’s the most gracious, nicest guy. I’ve been there a number of times and he’s just very respectful. He knows it’s his show. What you’re watching is his sh*t. Cody has something to do with it and the other boys, Jericho and Kenny and those guys and The Bucks they’ve got something to do with it but it’s Tony’s f*cking show. Make no mistake about it.”