Diamond Dallas Page Still Wants to Do the Diamond Cutter When He’s 70

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page seems to be considering “one final match” despite the fact that he has only worked three matches since 2015, two of which were with WWE – 2015 Royal Rumble match and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

In a recent episode of the Battleground podcast, DDP was asked about whether or not he would be opposed to using his signature move, the Diamond Cutter, again.

“I really want to do them when I’m 70, you know, just to be able to prove what I can still do.”

At the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view event, DDP hit the move on Matt Cardona.

The most recent match that DDP competed in took place in 2020 on an episode of AEW Dynamite. DDP faced off against The Butcher, The Blade, and MJF alongside Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

You can listen to the complete interview below: