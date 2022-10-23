Diamond Dallas Page Wishes He Could Have Faced The Rock During His WWE Career

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke on Busted Open Radio about the journey of his career and mentioned one significant gap that he missed out on. He mentioned being WCW’s People’s Champion and how he would have liked to have had the opportunity to defend it against The Rock.

DDP said, “I wouldn’t change a thing, not even the way I came into WWE. Wasn’t my favorite. … But, you know, coming in there and not getting what I wanted; People’s Champion versus People’s Champion, you know, it’s why I’ve been so successful following that, you know? The biggest lesson I’ve learned is you can’t be afraid to walk away from the table when you know you’ve got something.”

You can listen to the complete show below: