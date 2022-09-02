Diamond Mine Angle Reportedly Delayed Due to Injury to Top Star

According to reports, Roderick Strong has sustained an injury.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes in a new report that WWE had plans for an angle between Strong and his fellow Diamond Mine members on this week’s Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT, but it was delayed due to an injury to Strong.

Since the beginning of the year, The Diamond Mine has been experiencing increased levels of tension. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) prevailed over The Diamond Mine (Damon Kemp and the NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) in a six-man match that took place on this week’s episode of NXT. As the match was winding down, Strong made his way to ringside, which diverted Kemp’s attention and ultimately led to Kemp coming to ringside to confront Strong. Strong had his phone out, seemingly in an attempt to prove he wasn’t lying about previously trying to set his stablemates up, but Kemp knocked the phone away, and the distraction led to Coffey pinning Kemp for the win. Strong appeared to be trying to prove that he wasn’t lying about previously trying to set his stablemates up.

In the post-match angle, Gallus and Pretty Deadly attacked The Diamond Mine, which was missing Strong, until NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs came to their rescue. Strong was the only member of The Diamond Mine who was targeted. This was done in order to set up the major Title Unification Fatal 4 Way match that will take place on Sunday at Worlds Collide between Gallus and Pretty Deadly, as well as The Creed Brothers and Jensen and Briggs.

There is currently no information available regarding the nature of Strong’s injury or a timetable for his return to action.

Since his defeat at the hands of Apollo Crews on the episode of NXT that aired on August 9, Strong has not competed in any wrestling matches.