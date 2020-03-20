Did WWE Learn From This Week’s NXT Show?, Jon Moxley Donating To Wrestlers

– This week’s edition of WWE NXT ended up doing the lowest viewership in the history of the show on the USA Network. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“The impression that I have been given is that after the NXT number came in there was a push to actually do pro wrestling on the show since NXT did all pre-tapes and interviews and it was the worst number they’ve ever pulled on the USA Network. So, my guess is that they’re gonna be taping some matches.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Jon Moxley:

“Even though he probably wouldn’t want this out because I know similar things he’s done anonymously, but there were Go Fund Me’s set up for independent wrestlers who have lost bookings and income and significant donations were made by Jon Moxley.”