Did WWE Spoil A Major 2021 Hall Of Fame Inductee?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several people have pointed out that the WWE Network possibly spoiled a major induction for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

On the Network’s lineup, people noticed a “This is Daniel Bryan” playlist with the caption “WWE 2021 Hall of Fame inductee” underneath.

The caption was quickly removed but fans were able to grab screenshots. Time will tell if this was simply an error or if the information about Bryan was not meant to go public yet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR