Did WWE Spoil A Major 2021 Hall Of Fame Inductee?

Several people have pointed out that the WWE Network possibly spoiled a major induction for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.
On the Network’s lineup, people noticed a “This is Daniel Bryan” playlist with the caption “WWE 2021 Hall of Fame inductee” underneath.
The caption was quickly removed but fans were able to grab screenshots. Time will tell if this was simply an error or if the information about Bryan was not meant to go public yet.
#SmackDown Daniel Bryan is listed as a Hall Of Fame inductee ?
I hope he does get inducted as he’s deserved it for a while . One of the biggest names in wrestling , had to retire due to concussion issues and successfully returned to the ring 😃😃#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aXgOqt9D3U
— “Jamie “Negan is the MVP of Walking Dead” Holmes (@JamiePrestigio1) March 20, 2021